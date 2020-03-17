PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBF. Goldman Sachs Group cut PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut PBF Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.64.

Shares of PBF opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.52. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 212,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $6,120,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,689,988 shares of company stock worth $46,263,732. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,571,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,220,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,481,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after buying an additional 689,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after buying an additional 524,900 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

