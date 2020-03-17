Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) versus DBS GRP HOLDING/S (NASDAQ:DBSDY) Head to Head Comparison

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) and DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and DBS GRP HOLDING/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp -2.45% -1.65% -0.12% DBS GRP HOLDING/S 31.16% 12.53% 1.12%

Patriot National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. DBS GRP HOLDING/S pays an annual dividend of $3.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. DBS GRP HOLDING/S pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of DBS GRP HOLDING/S shares are held by institutional investors. 66.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and DBS GRP HOLDING/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp $42.00 million 0.61 $3.20 million N/A N/A DBS GRP HOLDING/S $15.04 billion 2.14 $4.69 billion $7.23 6.96

DBS GRP HOLDING/S has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Patriot National Bancorp and DBS GRP HOLDING/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 DBS GRP HOLDING/S 1 3 1 0 2.00

Summary

DBS GRP HOLDING/S beats Patriot National Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit card, money order, traveler's check, and automatic teller machine services. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services through its main office in Stamford; seven branch offices in Connecticut; and two branch offices in New York. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of PNBK Holdings LLC.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers stock trading and Islamic banking services. The company operates approximately 280 branches across 18 markets. DBS Group Holdings Ltd was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.