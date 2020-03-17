Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $233.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

PH stock opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $117.17 and a 12-month high of $215.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

