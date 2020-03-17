Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRTK. WBB Securities began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.46.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 778.47%. Research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

