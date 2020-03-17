Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OXBDF. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford BioMedica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of OXBDF opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. Oxford BioMedica has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $404.59 million, a PE ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

