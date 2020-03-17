Oxford Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574,710 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Upwork worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Upwork by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Upwork by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Upwork by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

UPWK opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $816.89 million, a P/E ratio of -50.86 and a beta of 1.00. Upwork Inc has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on UPWK shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Upwork from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

In other Upwork news, Director Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $523,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 341,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 3,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $26,267.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 375,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,750 and have sold 81,734 shares worth $711,423. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

