Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 4,901 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1,283.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 35,341 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $2,808,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7,987.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $10,637,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,948. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WHR opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.94 and its 200 day moving average is $146.80. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.88.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

