Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 36,546 Shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,546 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.18% of Douglas Dynamics worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 13.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth $415,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber acquired 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.70 per share, with a total value of $52,969.50. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLOW. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

NYSE:PLOW opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $833.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 47.19%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.