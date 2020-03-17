Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 209,614 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,396 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 209,614 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.25% of Zumiez worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $79,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,233.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,635,983.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,593,363.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZUMZ. Wedbush raised Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

