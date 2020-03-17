Oxford Asset Management LLP Reduces Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,168 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,191,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,060,000 after buying an additional 231,494 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4,705.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,227,000 after buying an additional 2,228,294 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,160,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,135,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,045,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,497,000 after buying an additional 20,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,014,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLGN. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

SLGN opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

