Oxford Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 254.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,788 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 591,780 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Antero Resources worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Napier Park Global Capital US LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,132,190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 569,408 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Antero Resources by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,387,023 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 203,574 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 5,893.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 293,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 288,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Antero Resources by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 129,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $361.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.77. Antero Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $952.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

