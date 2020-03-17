Oxford Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 202.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,936,000 after acquiring an additional 76,432 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,655,000 after buying an additional 244,103 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 2,162.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after buying an additional 1,651,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,001,000 after buying an additional 51,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,291,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,244 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.95 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cummins to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.31.

In related news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,653,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

