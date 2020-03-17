Oxford Asset Management LLP Raises Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 36,562 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 978.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 204,856 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $59,875.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCVL opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $325.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.93. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

