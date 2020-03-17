Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 21,380 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.03. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.85.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.