Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 197,519 SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 197,519 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.18% of SM Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru bought 7,500 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at $248,320.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $228,175. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. SM Energy Co has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.06.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy Co will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.