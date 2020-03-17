Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases 14,483 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter valued at $1,424,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRN stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $183.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

