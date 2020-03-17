Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $1,376,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $870,511.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $257,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,420 shares of company stock worth $6,663,966 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.43.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $140.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.84. Penumbra Inc has a one year low of $122.40 and a one year high of $194.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 104.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.