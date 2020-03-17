Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.07% of Brooks Automation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of BRKS opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. Brooks Automation, Inc has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,631.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $255,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,158 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,105.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,588 shares of company stock worth $3,719,601 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRKS. BidaskClub lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.