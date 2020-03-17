Oxford Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mobile Mini were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MINI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mobile Mini by 3,603.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mobile Mini stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16. Mobile Mini Inc has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mobile Mini Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

