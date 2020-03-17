Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $2.47 Million in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 137,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of HUYA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HUYA by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,172,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,846,000 after buying an additional 1,479,700 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in HUYA by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,172,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,987,000 after buying an additional 253,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in HUYA by 2,072.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 896,693 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in HUYA by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 757,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 159,771 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in HUYA by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 653,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 76,332 shares during the period. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.18. HUYA Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HUYA Inc – will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

