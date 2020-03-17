Oxford Asset Management LLP Increases Stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of TopBuild worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in TopBuild by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. TopBuild Corp has a 52-week low of $58.13 and a 52-week high of $125.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.18.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,228.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $2,155,354.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLD. Deutsche Bank started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on TopBuild from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.38.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.