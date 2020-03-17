Oxford Asset Management LLP Increases Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.08.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $71,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,039.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.23 per share, for a total transaction of $392,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,633,519 shares in the company, valued at $103,312,950.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 33,520 shares of company stock worth $1,089,671. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMF stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.06. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $2.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.