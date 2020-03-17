Oxford Asset Management LLP Increases Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 171.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,107 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,810.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 81,160 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2,388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 144,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anavon Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $7,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

HGV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.92. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.