Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Legg Mason worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Legg Mason during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. purchased 49,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $499,999.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LM stock opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36. Legg Mason Inc has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. Analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

LM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Legg Mason currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

