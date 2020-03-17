Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 636.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.57. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $83.72.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.15.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.