Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $2.38 Million Stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VST shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

NYSE VST opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

