Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $2.30 Million Stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 63.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 108,562 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $2,238,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

RDY stock opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dr.Reddy's Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

