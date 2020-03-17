Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,648 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Meritor worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

MTOR stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Meritor Inc has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 71.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritor Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

