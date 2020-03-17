Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 21,449 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,612,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $402,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005,055 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,136,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,172,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,478 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,716,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,486 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NYSE:MBT opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 104.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

