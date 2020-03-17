Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $2.25 Million Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,907 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $305,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $969.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

