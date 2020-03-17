Oxford Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 215.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,723 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 650,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 324,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 200,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,026,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $72,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,775 shares of company stock worth $1,511,528 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CIEN opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura lifted their price target on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.16.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

