Oxford Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,224 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Universal Electronics worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 347.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17. Universal Electronics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.36 million, a PE ratio of 133.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $174.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

