Oxford Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,928 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,375,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,480 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,510,000 after acquiring an additional 214,690 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,458,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 183,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 133,046 shares during the last quarter.

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $27.49 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

