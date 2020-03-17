Oxford Asset Management LLP Cuts Position in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its position in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.26% of SP Plus worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SP Plus alerts:

NASDAQ SP opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. SP Plus Corp has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $700.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). SP Plus had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that SP Plus Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of SP Plus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.