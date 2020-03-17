Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 8,679 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $55,047,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,940,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,209,000 after buying an additional 108,064 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,988,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,512,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Cintas stock opened at $202.51 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $304.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.