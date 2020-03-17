Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys New Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 119,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Sabra Health Care REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of SBRA opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.16%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

