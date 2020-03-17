Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys New Shares in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.37% of Innophos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Innophos by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Innophos by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Innophos by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Innophos by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Innophos by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Innophos stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.88 million, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.91. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $37.53.

Innophos Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

