Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys 7,131 Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Knowles worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KN opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. Knowles Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.15.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

KN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other Knowles news, Director Didier Hirsch purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

