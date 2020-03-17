Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys 150,421 Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,421 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Michaels Companies worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MIK. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MIK opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.53, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.12. Michaels Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

