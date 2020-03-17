Oxford Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Builders FirstSource worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,719 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $16,117,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,779.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after buying an additional 599,030 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,681,000 after buying an additional 405,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 436,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 320,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

Shares of BLDR opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

