Oxford Asset Management LLP Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 173.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $113.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.95.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

