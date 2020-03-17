Oxford Asset Management LLP Boosts Stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,460 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Meritage Homes worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTH. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTH. ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

NYSE MTH opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Corp has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $76.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average of $67.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $108,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,616.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock worth $5,534,778. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

