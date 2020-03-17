Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires New Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,805 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 976.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $90.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.08.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. First Analysis cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.35.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.