Oxford Asset Management LLP Acquires 85,538 Shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 585.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,538 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Petmed Express were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Petmed Express by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $98,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,736.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Petmed Express stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. Petmed Express Inc has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $487.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PETS. BidaskClub upgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti upgraded Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.