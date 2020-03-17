Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSK. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Oshkosh stock opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. Oshkosh has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.12. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $915,580.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,511.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 114,080 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Oshkosh by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 2,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 237,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

