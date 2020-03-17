Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 704,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Oshkosh from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.12. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

In related news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $2,019,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,273,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,163,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,929,000 after acquiring an additional 741,027 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 842.9% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 605,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,275,000 after acquiring an additional 540,959 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 384,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 263,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2,023.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 237,263 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

