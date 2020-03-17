Oppenheimer Upgrades Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Outperform

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 156.00% from the stock’s current price.

FIXX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $12.50 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $31.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.28.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.13. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a negative net margin of 6,237.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $136,840.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,706 shares of company stock worth $12,851,722 in the last three months. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $114,594,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,167,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,867,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,925 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

