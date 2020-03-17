Oppenheimer Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cisco Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the network equipment provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

CSCO has been the subject of several other reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

CSCO stock opened at $33.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $48,400,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

