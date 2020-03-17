Oportun Financial (OPRT) versus Its Competitors Critical Survey

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ: OPRT) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Oportun Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oportun Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83 Oportun Financial Competitors 355 1092 1128 68 2.34

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus target price of $21.92, suggesting a potential upside of 60.56%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 102.08%. Given Oportun Financial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oportun Financial and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $600.10 million $61.60 million 12.19 Oportun Financial Competitors $5.00 billion $788.64 million 7.99

Oportun Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oportun Financial. Oportun Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial N/A N/A N/A Oportun Financial Competitors 0.50% -2,238.69% 3.02%

Summary

Oportun Financial peers beat Oportun Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, or in person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

