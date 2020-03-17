Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stake Reduced by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 699,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 131,784 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.44% of Olin worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 40.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. ValuEngine raised Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Olin from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.77.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

